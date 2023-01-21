The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• William Eric Allen, 326 Camden Circle, Owensboro
• Bradford Lynn Geary, 513 Warwick Drive, Owensboro
• Brian Christopher Wilgus and Stephani Renae Wilgus, 513 State Route 1163, Greenville
• Morgan Elise Sanders, 1725 Thompson Drive, Apt. B, Owensboro
• Kathaleen Wolf Chelgren, 1601 Navajo Drive, Owensboro
• Tameka R. Wimsatt, 677 Greenbriar St., Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Aaron W. Oost, 1678 Thompson Drive, Apt. A, Owensboro
• David Lee Allgood, 850 Mary Lou Court, Owensboro
• Daniel Wayne McDaniel, 127 East Render St., Hartford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.