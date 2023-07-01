The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from June 20-26. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Voldine Nole Davenport, 506 Charles St., Central City
• Dylan R. Fitzgerald and Emily L. Fitzgerald, 1414 Washington Ave., Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Burton J. Kempton, 3804 State Route 919, Fordsville
• Maurice Osborn Clay, Sr., 3010 Chippewa Drive, Owensboro
• John M. McKay, Jr., 8943 US Highway 60 West, Owensboro
• Todd Christopher Murray, 537 Mulberry St., Hartford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.