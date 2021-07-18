The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 6 to July 12. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.

Chapter 7

Walker Allen Crask and Bonnie GeorgeAnn Crask, Lewisport

David Michael DuCoff Jr. and Allison Brooke Jarvis DuCoff, Cen tral City

Kimberly Rainwater Farmer, 2227 Bittel Road, Owensboro

Derrick Scott Gillim, Olaton

Richard Cortez Howard and Katie Carol Kessler-Howard, 2714 W. Fifth St., Owensboro

Charles Nicholas Small, 729 Danberry St., Owensboro

Michael Preston Waller and Regina Gaye Waller, Greenville

