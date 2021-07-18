The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 6 to July 12. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Walker Allen Crask and Bonnie GeorgeAnn Crask, Lewisport
David Michael DuCoff Jr. and Allison Brooke Jarvis DuCoff, Cen tral City
Kimberly Rainwater Farmer, 2227 Bittel Road, Owensboro
Derrick Scott Gillim, Olaton
Richard Cortez Howard and Katie Carol Kessler-Howard, 2714 W. Fifth St., Owensboro
Charles Nicholas Small, 729 Danberry St., Owensboro
Michael Preston Waller and Regina Gaye Waller, Greenville
