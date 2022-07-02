The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from June 14 through June 27. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Ronald L. Thornton and Penny D. Thornton, 3402 Wandering Lane #A, Owensboro
Timothy L. Brown, 3263 East 6th St. Apt. 19, Owensboro
Tiandra L. Johnson, 2630 West 8th St., Owensboro
Kenneth C. Boling and Sandra G Boling, 5430 Ruidoso Loop, Owensboro
Sherman D. Clark and Sandra A. Clark, 1220 David Seaton Lane, Fordsville
Chapter 13
Stephen L. Wilkerson, 804 Canterbury Road, Owensboro
Patrick D. Baxter, 6804 Lamplite Circle, Owensboro
Tasia Lakay Smith, 1919 East 10th St., Owensboro
Harry Kenneth Fitch, 120 Inn View Lane, Dunmore
Christopher Todd Garner and Leigh Ann Garner, 1800 Kentucky 269, Beaver Dam
Johnathan G. Gaffney, 456 Render Road, Beaver Dam
Donna Jean Scott, 92 Countryside Drive, Centertown
