The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from June 14 through June 27. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.

Chapter 7

Ronald L. Thornton and Penny D. Thornton, 3402 Wandering Lane #A, Owensboro

Timothy L. Brown, 3263 East 6th St. Apt. 19, Owensboro

Tiandra L. Johnson, 2630 West 8th St., Owensboro

Kenneth C. Boling and Sandra G Boling, 5430 Ruidoso Loop, Owensboro

Sherman D. Clark and Sandra A. Clark, 1220 David Seaton Lane, Fordsville

Chapter 13

Stephen L. Wilkerson, 804 Canterbury Road, Owensboro

Patrick D. Baxter, 6804 Lamplite Circle, Owensboro

Tasia Lakay Smith, 1919 East 10th St., Owensboro

Harry Kenneth Fitch, 120 Inn View Lane, Dunmore

Christopher Todd Garner and Leigh Ann Garner, 1800 Kentucky 269, Beaver Dam

Johnathan G. Gaffney, 456 Render Road, Beaver Dam

Donna Jean Scott, 92 Countryside Drive, Centertown

