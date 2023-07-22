The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 11-17.
Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts.
Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business.
Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Deborah Nevarez, 3824 Benttree Drive, Apt. B, Owensboro
• Remona Gail McLevain, 40 Harper Circle, Drakesboro
• Timothy L. Road, 1305 Warner Ave., Owensboro
• Kevin R. Hall and Amber G. Hall, 1413 East 19th St., Owensboro
• Rachelle L. Buskill, 1312 West First St., Owensboro
• Cherry Lynn Bellmar, 933 Holly Ave., Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Brandi K. Haynes and Scott M. Haynes, 1828 Fawn Drive, Owensboro
• Wanda Sue Williams, 123 West Center St., Hartford
• Sherry E. Lane, 632 Fairfax Drive, Owensboro
• Suzanne M. Anderson, 535 Fifth St., Lewisport
• Thomas L. Swift, 2419 Hunt Ave., Owensboro
