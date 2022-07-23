The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 12 through July 18. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Kelly Marie Wilson and Keith Allan Wilson, 2611 U.S. Highway 431 South, Beechmont
Travis Lee West, 43 Ridge Road, Fordsville
Chapter 13
Joseph Wesley Oneal, 2400 Whirlaway Court, Owensboro
Daniel Douglass Bouchard and Cynthia Y. Bouchard, 2701 West 6th St., Owensboro
