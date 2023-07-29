The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from July 18-24.
Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts.
Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business.
Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• James Louis Durbin and Elizabeth Ann Durbin, 234 Hopkinsville St., Greenville
• Adam K. Bealon, 410 West Highland Court Apt. B, Owensboro
• William E. Kidd, Jr. and Angelia G. Kidd, 228 Hope St., Beaver Dam
• Ashley M. Herrin, 4218 Yewells Landing West, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Michael G. Wilson and Paula Marie Wilson, 714 Sand Hill Road, Lewisport
• Brady E. Roberts and Michelle L. Roberts, 4398 Scotland Drive, Owensboro
• Michelle S. McManus, 3431 Queens Way, Owensboro
• Donnie Ray Balthis, 3843 State Route 973, Belton
• Jacquelyn K. Davis, 201 North Cherry Hill Road, Central City
• James Howard McIntosh, 102 State Route 949, Dunmor
• Kasey Allexis Doench, 9634 US Highway 431, Utica
