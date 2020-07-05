The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from June 23 to June 29. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Leigh Ann Ballantine, 1612 Booth Ave., Owensboro.
Lexie D Boarman, 1945 Wrights Landing Road, Owensboro.
Dylan Michael Daugherty, 7450 State Route 764, Whitesville.
Donna Ray Kemp, 6460 Autumn Valley Trace, Utica.
Alexia N. McHenry, 3536 Legacy Run, Owensboro.
Katreena Fay Owens, 1409 Rose Ave., Owensboro.
Karon Ruth Perigo, 3924 Brentwood Drive, Apt. 6, Owensboro.
Wesley H. Powers, 1422 Park Road, Hawesville.
Brian V. Vanwinkle, 720 East Fourth Street, Owensboro.
Jerry Lee Whitely Sr. and Linda Sue Whitely, 4244 West Kentucky 62, Greenville.
Chapter 13
Amy Louise Davis and Eric Wayne Davis, 711 North Third Street, Central City.
