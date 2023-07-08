The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from June 27 — July 3. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Hattie Carol Elizabeth Ashby, 529 Monterrey Drive, Owensboro
• Ronald Wayne Harper, 100 Obba Lane, Beech Creek
• James Richard Lovins, 406 North Third St., Central City
Chapter 13
• Shannon Denise Cole, 620 Kentucky 1414, Hartford
• Amanda Ashley Oliver-O’Toole and Joseph Kenneth O’Toole, 4690 Windstone Drive, Owensboro
• Kaleb Tyler Rolley and Kelsey Deanna Rolley, 81 Unity Farm Lane, Graham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.