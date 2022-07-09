The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from June 28 through July 4. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Crystal Gene Mattingly, 2606 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro
Joy Louise Braden, 400 West Byers Ave., Owensboro
Ethan Franklin Thomas, 9413 Highway 81 South, Island
Carrie Lynn McPherson, 3340 Bards Hill Road, Greenville
Chapter 13
Chasity D. Sosh, 4301 Gateway Apt. M, Owensboro
James Edward Davis, Jr., 2420 Daviess St., Owensboro
James D Campbell, Jr. and Mary Lou Campbell, 501 Warwick Drive, Owensboro
Shantel Larae Orange, 327 Taffy Road, Hartford
