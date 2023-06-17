The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from June 6-12. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Lucas Earl Doss, 109 City Lane, Sacramento
• Shawntei Foulks, 2323 Middleground Drive, Owensboro
• Jeffrey W. Pulliam, 2200 Westview Drive, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Patricia Ann Small, 909 Piedmont Drive, Owensboro
• Thomas R. Morris and Jessica F. Morris, 3565 Becker Drive West, Owensboro
• Daniel G. James and Melanie R. James, 6523 Old State Road, Philpot
