The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from June 15 to June 21. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Colby Wayne O’Brien and Aaliyah Marie O’Brien, Drakesboro
Timothy Mark Ernest and Bridget Lanae Adams-Ernest, Greenville
Mary Frances Hoover, 2715 Garden Drive, Utica
Johnny W. Risinger and Pamela S. Risinger, Bremen
Jonathan Shrewsbury, Centertown
Chapter 13
Jason Louis Armstrong and Morgan Newman Armstong, Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.