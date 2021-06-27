The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from June 15 to June 21. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.

Chapter 7

Colby Wayne O’Brien and Aaliyah Marie O’Brien, Drakesboro

Timothy Mark Ernest and Bridget Lanae Adams-Ernest, Greenville

Mary Frances Hoover, 2715 Garden Drive, Utica

Johnny W. Risinger and Pamela S. Risinger, Bremen

Jonathan Shrewsbury, Centertown

Chapter 13

Jason Louis Armstrong and Morgan Newman Armstong, Greenville

