The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from May 23 through May 29. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Jason Wayne Embry and Juliana Christine Embry, 215 College St., Greenville
• Andy Joe Francis, 66 Maden Loop, Utica
Chapter 13
• Nelson Adolfo Zapata and Bertha Yolanda Zapata, 2947 Tanglewood Drive, Owensboro
• Carla Meshel Harkins and John Turner Harkins, 209 North Main St., Greenville
• Charles Norman Small, Jr. and Kathy Jean Small, 319 Longfellow Drive, Owensboro
