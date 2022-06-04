The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from May 24 through May 30. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Stephen Garrett Underwood, 140 Saint Anthony Road, Lot 24, Utica
• Michelle Marie Vance, 707 Amherst Drive, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Allen J. Wilson-Zamora, 6721 State Route 2830, Owensboro
• Ramon Muniz Sarmiento, 3288 Buckland Square, Apt. D., Owensboro
• Jerry Lee Cox, 6151 Highway 54, Philpot
• Joshua Ray Brown, 1710 W. 4th St., Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.