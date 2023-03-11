The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Feb. 2 through March 6. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Michael Allen Tewmey, 1200 State Route 554, Calhoun
• Danny Ray Pollard, Sr. and Shirley Ann Pollard, 1416 Rose Ave., Owensboro
• Joseph Bradley Stone, 2267 Ponder Place, Owensboro
• Jennifer Wickliffe, 444 College St., Greenville
• Kaitlynn Krisann Joines, 607 Harrison Ave., Central City
• Whitley N. Renfrow, 7340 Saur Road, Maceo
• Russell M. Moorman, 1009 Carter Road, Owensboro
• Henry Clayton Owens, 145 Ridgewood Drive, Hawesville
• Randy K. Bartlett, Jr., 12358 US Highway 231, Utica
Chapter 11
• Jerry Wayne Gilliland, 3450 New Hartford Road, Apt. #9, Owensboro
• Robert Allen Askins, 165 Glenn Lane, Hawesville
• Cathy L. Evans, 5408 Red Mile Loop, Owensboro
• Daniel Charles Clark, 1416 Bowie Trail, Owensboro
