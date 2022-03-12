The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from March 1 to March 7. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7Laura J. Brown, 3945 Benttree Dr., Owensboro
Jesse B. Sherman Jr., 1218 E. Wayside Dr., Owensboro
Pamela Renee Sigers, 1107 Burgess St., Central City
Christopher G. Reese, 712 Griffin St., Hartford
Chapter 13
Kristy G. Murphy, 2225 Middleground Dr., Owensboro
Vickie Elaine Wathen, 4100 Brentwood Dr., Owensboro
Kelsey Leigh Kyle, 2114 Summer Walk, Owensboro
Kalie Leeann Pentecost, 6644 Herbert Rd., Whitesville
