The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Mar. 7 through Mar. 13. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Dustin Allen Greenwell, 612 Sufolk Drive, Owensboro
• Timothy L. Giageos, 199 State Route 604, Central City
• Harley N. Clements and Brianna M. Clements, P.O. Box 186, Island
• Calista Lee Peterson, 234 North Cherry St., Greenville
• Ashley Nicole Rippy, 4620 Towne Square Court, Apt. 11, Owensboro
• Rachel R. King, 4215 Eagle Crest Drive, Owensboro
• Nathan James Edge, 2177 Beda Road, Hartford
• Brandie N. Hein, 1396 Benton Ave., Owensboro
• Tamir Maurice Blay, 1620 Mayo Ave., Owensboro
• Kelly Ann Willis, 6875 State Route 2830, Unit F, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Jennifer Stone, 451 Camden Circle, Owensboro
• Bruce E. Rifanburg and Penny L. Rifanburg, 739 Parkway Drive, Owensboro
