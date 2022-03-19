The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from March 8 to March 14. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
April Darlene Miller, 2201 Carpenter Dr., Owensboro
Jill A. Johnson , 3740 Hawthorne Dr., Owensboro
Brennan M. Willoughby and Stephanie M. Willoughby, 401 Walnut St., Central City
Brenda K Castello, 2985 Hardinsburg Rd., Fordsville
Chapter 13
Amanda Nicole Ellzey-Chavez, 5438 Diane Ave., Owensboro
Thomas Reed Forsythe, 3750 Ralph Ave., Owensboro
