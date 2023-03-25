The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Mar. 14 through Mar. 20. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Joshua Willis Trent and Shelley Gail Trent, 535 North Mulberry St., Beaver Dam
• Kimberly M. Troutman, 111 West 3rd Ave., Central City
• April Michelle LaRoche, 630 Carter Road
• Linda Raymer Roberts, 3708 Legacy Run, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Jeanette Jay Noone and Michael Edward Noone, 425 Hill Ave., Owensboro
• Shauna Nicole Saddler and Donald Ray Hayes, Jr., 4334 Landsdowne North, Owensboro
• David Bruce Mahoney, Jr., 2118 Carpenter Drive, Apt. B., Owensboro
• Tara Lynn Dant, 2343 Tradition Ave., Owensboro
• William Bradley Jones, 2201 Boarman Drive, Owensboro
• Cory T. Wolter, 362 Camden Circle, Owensboro
• Andrew Lee Hurt and Amy Danielle Fulks-Hurt, 4008 Court Dijon, Owensboro
