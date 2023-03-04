The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Feb. 21 through Feb. 27. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Kimberly Ann Hill, 7220 Old Masonville Road, Utica
• Brandon Michael Mitchell, 612 Tampa Drive, Owensboro
• Roy Carlton Bradley, 307 Howard St., McHenry
• Sara Beth English, 100 East Mangrum Court, Lot 7, Bremen
• Brian Allen Shepherd and Zanah Kathrine Buck, P.O. Box 174, Beechmont
• Dennis Junior Bivins and Sarah Elaine Knight, 430 Gregory Lake Road, Drakesboro
Chapter 13
• Bryan J. Fulkerson, 6727 Oakford Road, Owensboro
• Charles Patrick Browning and Echo Ryann Browning, 500 Steven Meadows Lane, Greenville
• Steven D. Ott and Lattesa D. Ott, 4122 Little Bluestem Drive, Owensboro
