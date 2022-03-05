The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7John Vincent Adams, 249 Collier Road, Whitesville
Keith Allan LaCrosse Jr. and Kimberly Ann LaCrosse, 6466 Lilac Lane, Utica
Derek James Maxwell, 1908 McCulloch Ave., Owensboro
Stephen D. Keithley and Judith L. Keithley, 8246 Crisp Road, Whitesville
Michael W. Rudd, 649 Fargo St., Owensboro
Debra Lynn Hinton, 749 Canterbury St., Owensboro
Kenneth Michael Hall, Lewisport
Chapter 13Colby S. Paris, 6037 St. Rt. 1389, Owensboro
Kenneth R. Millay, 4221 Veach Rd., Owensboro
