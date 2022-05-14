The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from May 3 through May 9. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Lori Ann Schenetzke, 3355 Old Mill Lane, Owensboro
William Earl Moorman, 4770 Windy Hollow Road, Owensboro
Erin Michael Romero, 2003 Triplett St., Owensboro, and Kathleen Ellen Romero, 530 Cedar St., Owensboro
Jessi Nicole Martin, 2241 Yewells Landing South, Owensboro
Dawn Chantrell Sutherland, 2025 East 6th St., Owensboro
Damon M Cutrell and Donna M Cutrell, 1026 Windward Heights Loop, Lewisport
Chapter 13
Christopher Clellan Hays and Maranda Joanne Hays, 417 West 7th Street, Owensboro
Herbert Richard Yates, Jr., 325 N. 4th St., Central City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.