The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from May 9 through May 15. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Robert Christopher Chumley, 219 West Reservoir Ave. Apt. 6, Central City
• Bridget Ritchie, 6833 Creekview Court E, Utica
• William E. Sosh and Deborah G. Sosh, 2521 Allen St., Owensboro
• Maleta Lynn Conrad, 2401 Friendship Drive, Apt. 313, Owensboro
• Ronald Devin Wigginton and Kimberly Lynn Wigginton, 2344 Palladio Ave., Owensboro
• Alexis McKenzie Mayes, 4631 Strickland Drive, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Scott Wayne Bartlett, 3560 Thurston Dermont Road, Owensboro
• Paul Douglas Rogers, Jr., 3724 Arlington Drive, Owensboro
• Valenia Renee Goodman, 203 Golden Tide Ave., Central City
• Eddie G. Sanders, Jr., 6205 Brookstone Place, Utica
• James T. Sloyan, 320 Clay St., Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.