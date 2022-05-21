The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from May 10 through May 16. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Roger Dale Kirby and Lisa Lynn Kirby, 4551 McIntire Crossing, Owensboro
• Jordan Ryan Fulkerson, 6496 State Route 70 W., Bremen
Chapter 13
• Brian C. Burch, 800 Mapleleaf Lake Lane, Utica
• Ashley Marie Grubbs and Percy De’Andre Grubbs, 115 E. 19th St., Owensboro
• Wayne Simms, 2601 East Cloverdale Drive, Owensboro
• Amber N. Noles, 337 Wilder Drive, Owensboro
• Jill A. Hamilton, 2319 Secretariat Drive, Owensboro
