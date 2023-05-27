The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from May 16 through May 22. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Dan Wayne Hunt and Lisa Jane Hunt, 340 Airport Road, Apt. B, Hartford
• Jennifer Renee Fendel, 2600 West Victory Court, Owensboro
• Danny L. Rowan, 10835 US Highway 31, Utica
• Joseph Alan Paulin, 1903 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro
• Kimberly Gail Stogner, 1686 Thompson Drive, Apt. A, Owensboro
• Michael Printis Mayes and Patricia Gale Mayes, 6759 State Route 1163, Beechmont
• Martin S. Kelly and Ashly E. Kelly, 2135 Skaggs Court, Owensboro
• Cheryl Ann Shrewsberry, P.O. Box 124, Drakesboro
Chapter 13
• Deborah Elizabeth McKnought, 521 East 25th St., Owensboro
• Victoria Lynn Jennings, 357 Hill Ave., Owensboro
• Vincent Louis Davidson, 417 Burlew Blvd., Owensboro
