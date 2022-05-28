The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from May 17 through May 23. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Joseph R. Gillespie, 281 Lafayette Drive, Owensboro
• Sydney D. Ray, 926 Pennbrooke Ave., Owensboro
• Joseph M. Sebaugh and Amber L. Sebaugh, 3911 Greenback Road, Utica
• Larry Dwayne Cline and Helen B. Cline, 103 Hummingbird Loop East, Owensboro
• Anita M Hardesty, 217 Oak Drive, Owensboro
• Aspen Colette Morgan, 5880 State Route 657, Lewisport
• Gladys Kidd Carman, 470 Mill Street, Centertown
Chapter 11
• Brenda Lee Ludwig, 4200 Scotty Lane, Owensboro
• Tawna Dionn Belk and Greg Ray Belk, 105 Richland Church Lane, Calhoun
