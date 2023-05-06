The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from April 25 through May 1. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Joshua Allen Breeden and Rebecca LaNaye Breeden, 1456 State Route 1046, Calhoun
• Michael B. Paris, 915 Piedmont Drive, Owensboro
• James D. Nicely and Leah M. Nicely, 5202 State Route 764, Whitesville
• Ernest T. Coons, III, 3908 Bordeaux Loop South, Owensboro
• Richard M. Jorn, 2701 West 9th St., Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Eric Allen Bogucki and Rebecca Leigh Bogucki, 1144 Avondale Road, Owensboro
• Jessica Lynn Adams, 570 Main St., Sacramento
