The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from April 26 through May 2. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Kimberly Gail Murley, 2666 Cherry Blossom Court, Utica
Kelsie B. Roberts, 4916 Cambridge Drive, Owensboro
Corey Eugene Griggs, 4632 Kings Mill Drive, Owensboro
Shawna Marie Poole, 1814 Hathaway St., Owensboro
Adam Duane Woods, 282 Bevier Rd., Drakesboro
Chapter 13
Michael W. Bartlett, 423 Maple Heights Ave., Owensboro
Jennifer Ann Staser, 4548 McIntire Crossing, Owensboro
Tamsen Marie Neumann, 3303 Christie Place, Owensboro
Zotera Maria Angela Ventura Argueta, 907 W. 2nd St., Owensboro
