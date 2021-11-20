The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Nov. 9 to Nov 15. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Billy Wayne Mathis, Central City Tara Ann Miller, Central City Todd Michael Morrison, 1750 Parrish Plaza Drive Apt. C, Owensboro Bruce Simdon, Cromwell
Chapter 13
Tammy Jean Garris, Central City Lisa Ann Cook, Calhoun0
