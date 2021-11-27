The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Nov. 16 to Nov 22. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.

Chapter 7

Patricia Sue Cooper, 327 Dieterie Drive N., Owensboro

Ellis DeWayne Crafton Jr. and Jamie Elizabeth Crafton, Beechmont

Robert L. Dotson Jr. and Kristen P. Dotson, Greenville

David Mack Hocker and Linda Mae Hocker, 1719 St. Mary’s Ave., Owensboro

Keenan Wynn Powell, 1200 E. Byers Ave. Apt. #A115, Owensboro

Wanda Lou Powell, 1200 E. Byers Ave. Apt. #A115, Owensboro

David W. Woodard and Peggy Jean Woodard, Madisonville

Chapter 13

Cynthia B. Hardin, 6499 Autumn Valley Trace, Utica

Patricia Ford Linton, Sacramento

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.