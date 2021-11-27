The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Nov. 16 to Nov 22. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Patricia Sue Cooper, 327 Dieterie Drive N., Owensboro
Ellis DeWayne Crafton Jr. and Jamie Elizabeth Crafton, Beechmont
Robert L. Dotson Jr. and Kristen P. Dotson, Greenville
David Mack Hocker and Linda Mae Hocker, 1719 St. Mary’s Ave., Owensboro
Keenan Wynn Powell, 1200 E. Byers Ave. Apt. #A115, Owensboro
Wanda Lou Powell, 1200 E. Byers Ave. Apt. #A115, Owensboro
David W. Woodard and Peggy Jean Woodard, Madisonville
Chapter 13
Cynthia B. Hardin, 6499 Autumn Valley Trace, Utica
Patricia Ford Linton, Sacramento
