The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.

Chapter 7

Sara J. Chesney, 4601 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro

Zachariah Andrew Ellis and Melanie Kathryn Ellis, Greenville

Marcus Antonio Hughes, 725 Princeton Parkway, Owensboro

Charles A. King, Beaver Dam

Teddy Huu Nguyen, Greenville

Christopher A. Simon, 2408 Southeastern Parkway, Owensboro

Anna Dean Thompson, 3126 Daviess St., Owensboro

Michael J. Walker, 2365 Harriet Lane, Owensboro

John F. Wyatt and Cynthia G. Wyatt, Hartford

Chapter 13

Kirby Quishanda Bennett, 200 Tennyson Drive, Owensboro

George Clifford Emerick IV, 707 Rand Road, Owensboro

Steven J. Marcum, 920 Michaels Court, Owensboro

Margaret Alice Vanover, 4615 Sydney Lane, Owensboro

