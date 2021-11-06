The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Sara J. Chesney, 4601 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro
Zachariah Andrew Ellis and Melanie Kathryn Ellis, Greenville
Marcus Antonio Hughes, 725 Princeton Parkway, Owensboro
Charles A. King, Beaver Dam
Teddy Huu Nguyen, Greenville
Christopher A. Simon, 2408 Southeastern Parkway, Owensboro
Anna Dean Thompson, 3126 Daviess St., Owensboro
Michael J. Walker, 2365 Harriet Lane, Owensboro
John F. Wyatt and Cynthia G. Wyatt, Hartford
Chapter 13
Kirby Quishanda Bennett, 200 Tennyson Drive, Owensboro
George Clifford Emerick IV, 707 Rand Road, Owensboro
Steven J. Marcum, 920 Michaels Court, Owensboro
Margaret Alice Vanover, 4615 Sydney Lane, Owensboro
