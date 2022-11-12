The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Nov. 1 through Nov. 7. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Catherine L. Vogt, P.O. Box 522, Livermore
• Lindsey Renee Howard, 1910 Tamarack Road, Apt. B., Owensboro
• Sara Elizabeth Higgs, 168 Jarvis Road, Greenville
• Ricky E. Calloway and Angela A. Tindle, 15870 State Route 136 East, Livermore
Chapter 13
• Randall Lee Hunt, 247 Old Nonnell Lane, Drakesboro
