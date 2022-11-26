The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Nov. 15 through Nov. 21. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Brooklyn Breann Hall, 4106 McIntire Crossing, Owensboro
• Wendell Allen Spivey and Tanya Joy Spivey, 1306 Cherry Lane, Beaver Dam
• Jonathon Earl Burton Rolley and Kirsten Taylor Rolley, 318 Brank St., Central City
Chapter 13
• Debra K. Haynes, 409 South Dieterle Drive, Owensboro
• Carolyn Rogers and Jeremy Rogers, 304 East 23rd St., Owensboro
• Tiffany Rose Johnson, 2716 West 4th St., Owensboro
• Alan Ray Ballard, 3851 Countryside Drive, Apt. B, Owensboro
• Holly R. Holdway, 1129 Carter Road, Owensboro
