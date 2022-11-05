The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Oct. 25 through Oct. 31. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharg d of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Terry Wayne Shelton, 8822 Sunnydale Road, Fordsville
• Gary W. Colburn, Jr., 5825 Graham Lane, Owensboro
• Shaun R. Sloan and Misty Sloan, 10574 Highway 431, Utica
• Caitlyn R. Schaber, 317 Camden Circle, Owensboro
• Trevor Dakota Burden and Haley Beth Burden, 5512 State Route 171, Greenville
Chapter 13
• John Daniel Willis, 3318 Deer Trail, Owensboro
• Ronald Ellis Seaton and Victoria Gayle Seaton, 2520 Easten Cabot Road, Fordsville
• Theresa Elaine Waters, 114 West 4th St., Beaver Dam
• Quentin Lamar Coleman, 5210 Kentucky 56, Owensboro
• David Allen Cox, 523 Walker St., Hartford
