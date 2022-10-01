The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from September 20 through September 26. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Eddie Lee Brake and Kristy Leigh Brake, P.O. Box 138, Drakesboro
• Brandon Scott Byrne and Erica Donyelle Byrne, 10224 State Route 505 South, Cromwell
• William M. Millay, 3022 Allen St., Owensboro
• Andrew L. Tucker, 4116 State Route 254, Sacramento
Chapter 13
• Terry Lynn Hamilton and Shalisa Dawn Hamilton, 303 Whittier Drive, Owensboro
• Lewis John Hogan and Sherree Free Hogan, 123 Twin Hills Drive, Beaver Dam
• Earl Tracy Scearse, II and Melissa Ellen Scearse, 277 Mill Run Lane, Hartford
• Steven Wayne Everly Jr. and Rebecca Lynn Everly, 47 Gossett Lane, Graham
