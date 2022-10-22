The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Oct. 11 through Oct. 18. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• James Austin Hawkins II and Michelle Leigh Hawkins, Greenville
• Jennifer D. Whitaker, 1140 State Route 136 East, Calhoun
• Patrick G. Mathis, 211 Pendley St., Powderly
• Tina F. Mullen, 344 Weikel Drive, Apt. D, Owensboro
• Nakenzie Nichole Sikes, 1704 Hollendale Drive, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Linda Pennington, 3531 Aristides Drive, Owensboro
• Ashley Marie Grubbs and Percy De’Andre Grubbs, 115 East 19th St., Owensboro
• Anthony Eugene Whitaker, Sr., 418 Reid Road Lot No. 134, Owensboro
• Amy May Robinson, 2228 McConnell Ave., Owensboro
• James A. Morris, P.O. Box 283, Livermore
• James T. Sparks, 7245 Luther Taylor Road, Philpot
