The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from September 27 through October 3. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Charles Richard Strole and Anna Lou Strole, 145 North Washington, Island
• Jeramey A. Hawkins, 452 Kentucky St., Beaver Dam
• Scotty W. Crowe and Jessica A. Crowe, 1572 Sunnydale Road, Hartford
• Billie Joe Turner, 403 Round Hill Road, Hartford
• Leslie Anne Rhye, 111 Morgan Lane, Greenville
• Mellissa Faye Wilhite, 2435 O’Bryan Blvd. Apt. B, Owensboro
• Paul C. Demarr, Jr. and Victoria L. Demarr, 2564 Forgy Mill Road, Dunmor
Chapter 13
• Sharron Ann Bale, 233 Tamarack Road, Owensboro
• Joshua Micah Johnson, 2273 Silver Beach Road, Hartford
• Molly Sarahite Stewart, 428 Hillcrest St., Powderly
• James Kevin Richardson and Elizabeth Ann Richardson, 6139 Sutter Loop East, Owensboro
• Patrick Arthur Doolittle, 2305 Griffith Ave., Owensboro
• Alicita A. Dukes, 10906 Highway 431 South, Dunmor
