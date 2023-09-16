The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Sept. 5-11:
Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts.
Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business.
Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Zachary Ryan Smith, 306 North Third St., Central City
• Rita M. Shocklee, 228 Beda Road, Hartford
Chapter 13
• Cathy Renee Kelley, 5996 Old Highway 54, Philpot
• Keith L. Wilkerson, 2530 West Sixth St., Owensboro
• Benjamin B. Walls and Regina Walls, 4901 Sturbridge Place, Owensboro
• Wesley Earl Jones, 2034 East Yellowstone Drive, Owensboro
• William Michael Bettencourt and Renae Michelle Bettencourt, 3952 Cross Creek Trail, Owensboro
• Frederick Hinojos Mata and Deborah Brookins Mata, 5205 State Route 2270 West, Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.