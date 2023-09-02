The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Aug. 22-28:
Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts.
Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business.
Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Cody Ellis Everley, 716 State Route 1245, Beaver Dam
• Thomas Grant King, 8626 State Route 85 East, Island
Chapter 13
• Troy Monzel Slinker and Laura Ann Slinker, 130 Reynolds Lane, Sacramento
• Kimberly E. Peak, 2874 Turfway Drive, Owensboro
• Earl Tracy Scearse, II and Melissa Ellen Scearse, 277 Mill Run Lane, Hartford
• Karin Lea Schmiechen, 3325 Wandering Lane, Apt. A, Owensboro
• Michael Wayne Hillard, 808 Madison Ave., Owensboro
• Jeffrey Michael Hossler, 710 Tamarack Road, Owensboro
• Dakota J. Ross, 5206 Essex Drive, Owensboro
