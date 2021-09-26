The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Sept. 6 to Sept 20. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Alfred Douglas Gaddis, 2508 Downing Drive, Owensboro
Venita Jane Lloyd, 748 Danberry St., Owensboro
Mendy S. Moore, 410 W. Highland Court #E, Owensboro
Carl Brent Roach, 1125 W. 12th St., Owensboro
Chapter 13
Michael Anthony Howell, P.O. Box 23116, Owensboro
Kim Louise Kammerer, 10969 Kentucky 764, Whitesville
Danny Ray Phillips, Sacramento
