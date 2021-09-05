The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.

Chapter 7

Gregg A. Cawthern, Horse Branch

Kenneth R. Jameson and Jennifer Jameson, 3909 Harmons Ferry Road, Utica

Jennifer Lee Keohane, 3492 Lakeview Drive, Owensboro

Kimberly Renee Mattingly, 4618 King’s Mill Drive, Owensboro

Blair Nicole Putnam, Greenville

Kathy Ellen Richards, 242 Lakewood Drive, Owensboro

Larry Alan Sparks Sr. and Debra Sue Sparks, Lewisport

Stephanie Kaye Young, 1727 Pawnee Place, Owensboro

Chapter 13

Rayna Shae Tidwell, Greenville

