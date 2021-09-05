The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Gregg A. Cawthern, Horse Branch
Kenneth R. Jameson and Jennifer Jameson, 3909 Harmons Ferry Road, Utica
Jennifer Lee Keohane, 3492 Lakeview Drive, Owensboro
Kimberly Renee Mattingly, 4618 King’s Mill Drive, Owensboro
Blair Nicole Putnam, Greenville
Kathy Ellen Richards, 242 Lakewood Drive, Owensboro
Larry Alan Sparks Sr. and Debra Sue Sparks, Lewisport
Stephanie Kaye Young, 1727 Pawnee Place, Owensboro
Chapter 13
Rayna Shae Tidwell, Greenville
