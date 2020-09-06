The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7Jennifer B. Casey, 5525 Jack Hinton Road, Philpot.
Wendy Ivalisse Dunn, 3105 Avenue of the Parks, Owensboro.
Brian Keith Hurt and Crystal Martine Hurt, 611 South Fourth Street, Central City.
Tammy S Warren, 13290 State Route 136 West, Calhoun.
Chapter 13
Keith Cissna and Tracie Cissna, 205 Poplar Street, Sacramento.
Shelley R. Decker and Richard D. Decker, 525 Maple Heights Ave., Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.