The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Aug. 29-Sept. 4:
Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts.
Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business.
Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• LaTajha R. Handley, 2224 Carter Road Apt. B4, Owensboro
• Donna Lynn Campbell, 2920 Yale Place Apt. 304, Owensboro
• Patricia Wood, 5199 State Route 70 West, Bremen
• Katrina L. Nesmith, 2936 Christie Place, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Debra Lynne Northcutt, 3512 Cannonade Loop South, Owensboro
• Tim L. Blair and Heather L. Blair, 209 Hope St., Beaver Dam
• Dylan M. Fulkerson, 7116 US Highway 60 East, Hawesville
• Briana M. Riley, 4252 Ryeland Point, Owensboro
• Joseph Edward Bennett, 419 West First St., Beaver Dam
• Chance Leon Atherton and Janet Kristine Atherton, 3566 Legency Run, Owensboro
• Juan Elias Pacheco, 109 Terrace Drive, Beaver Dam
• Shauna Nicole Saddler and Donald Ray Hayes, Jr., 4334 Landsdowne North, Owensboro
