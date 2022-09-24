The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from September 13 through September 19. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
• Brittany Ann Craft, 4329 North Landsdowne, Owensboro
• Peggy E. Howe, 446 Hawesville Easton Road, Reynolds Station
• Gerrit David Chaplic and Jennifer Jean Chaplic, 170 Tiger Drive, Beechmont
• Kimberly Leigh Shadowen, 507 East Everly Brothers Blvd., Central City
• James Michael Green, 2646 Redford Drive, Owensboro
Chapter 13
• Steven R. Kirkpatrick and Tammy S. Kirkpatrick, 365 Concord Church Road, Hawesville
• Tammy Marie Crowe, 3020 Redford Drive, Owensboro
• Joseph M. Payne, 2527 Christie Place, Owensboro
• D’Angelo L. Scisney, 3315 Adams St., Owensboro
• Travis Ray Nash and Ashley Catherine Nash, 5343 State Route 554, Calhoun
• Nelson E. Engle, 3200 Christie Place, Owensboro
