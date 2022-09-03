The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from August 23 through August 29. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Robert H. Fleming, 1730 Parrish Plaza, Apt. C, Owensboro
David Wayne Sapp, 3310 State Route 176, Greenville
Chapter 13
Christopher Lee Gaddis and Lindsay Renee Gaddis, 2350 Fairview Drive, Owensboro
Robert Matthews Smiley and Jeni L. Smiley, 661 Lambert Schoolhouse Road, Hawesville
Shannon M. Budd and Sonya M. Budd, 6361 Old Highway 54, Philpot
Joann A. Herron, 1432 Greenwood Court, Owensboro
