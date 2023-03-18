Ernest and Doris Barlett
Ernest and Doris Barlett, of Philpot, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Mar. 17, 2023. They were married Mar. 17, 1958, in Shawneetown, Illinois.
Ernest retired from Modern Welding Company. They are members of Dawson Baptist Church.
The couple has one son, Franklin Allen Bartlett of Ohio County; two grandchildren, Felicia Cox and Brandon Barlett; and one great-grandchild, Carson Cox.
