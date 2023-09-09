Larry and Enda Bruce
Larry Bruce and Edna Estes Bruce, of Owensboro, have recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. The couple was married Sept. 5, 1958, at Hall Street Baptist Church in Owensboro.
The couple has two children, Keith Bruce of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Melody (Terry) Delk of Owensboro, along with one grandchild, Scott Delk of Louisville. Both Larry and Edna retired from the Owensboro Public School System. They are members of First Baptist Church in Owensboro.
Larry and Edna celebrated their anniversary with a dinner with their family.
