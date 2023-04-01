The following building permits were issued between Mar. 22 and Mar. 28:
• 9552 Mulligan Road, Mark and D.J. Atherton, single-family residence, 4,060 square feet, $131,950
• 3959 South Hampton Road, Ethan and Bayli Stone, single-family residence, 4,448 square feet, $144,560
• 6548 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 1,925 square feet, $62,563
• 2070 Pebble Wood Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 2,228 square feet, $72,410
• 210 Salem Drive, Morris Custom Finishes, new post frame building, $150,479
• 1901 Clinton Place West, Mike Lewis Building, repair tree damage, $10,000
• 8729 Highway 2830, Susan Foster, construct covered deck, $6,000
• 4507 Countryside Drive, Lisa Adkins, construct patio cover, $1,000
• 3631 Limestone Drive, Martin Custom Building, Inc., construct two-story room addition, $150,000
• 401 Frederica St., Malcolm Bryant Corp., second-floor expansion, $2,400
• 12244 Highway 431, Glen Grey, construct detached building, $41,000
• 4230 Highway 142, Chris Porter, construct pole barn, $25,000
• 2650 Avenue of the Parks, Derrick Webb, construct outdoor kitchen/pergola, $7,500
• 1000 East 4th St., Ste. 11, Shawn Plemmons, remodeling, $6,000
• 2101 Grimes Ave., O’Bryan Contracting, Inc., parking lot expansion for RWRA, $52,000
• 4021 Old Hartford Road, Alex McDonald, modifications to existing cell phone tower, $30,000
