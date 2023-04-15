The following building permits were issued between April 5 and April 11:
• 5616 Pleasant Point Road, Hill Custom Homes, single-family residence, 2,224 square feet, $72,280
• 5507 Lonesome Pine Trail, Clayton Homes, place new manufactured home, $27,300
• 1722 Pleasant Valley Road, Dugan & Meyers LLC, new chemical building, $100,000
• 1722 Pleasant Valley Road, Dugan & Meyers LLC, renovate structure, $100,000
• 4114 Highway 144, Envision Contractors, shell for new truck shop/garage, $1,000,000
• 325 Park Plaza Drive, CR Contracting, replace six awnings, $8,000
• 2102 Ford Ave., Tru Pro Fence, Deck, and Patio, construct pergola/patio cover, $18,500
• 8069 Boteler Road, Aaron Robertson, construct detached post-frame building, $4,000
• 808 Isaac Shelby Drive, Francis Aud, garage addition, $3,000
• 7075 Highway 54, River City Post Frame, replace carport with pole barn, $20,000
• 3000 Alvey Park Drive West, Ste. F, Lewis Properties, renovation for barber shop, $19,000
• 4119 Tankbark Place, Maurice Pools and Spa, in-ground swimming pool, $110,000
• 4990 Bridgewood, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $53,000
• 4143 Vincent Station Drive, Janet Jones, foundation for building, $141,000
• 5044 Bridgewood, Maurice Pools and Spa, in-ground swimming pool, $88,000
