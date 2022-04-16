The following building permits have been issued:
• 4911 Frederica St., Henry’s Plumbing, Inc., install range hood for Chipotle, $35,000
• 2917 Hwy. 54, Shirah & Company, work on cell phone tower, $25,000
• 720 Frederica St., Shirah & Company, work on cell phone tower, $25,000
• 3118 Hwy. 54, Tim Le, expansion for VIP Nails, $32,200
• 10999 Hwy. 60 E., Moseley Management Inc., deck addition, $8,000
• 5330 Beech Hill Lane, Dale Taillon, deck addition, $8,000
• 2008 Hall St., Lila Garcia, interior remodel, $5,000
• 2969 Waterside Way, Joseph Madden, construct a patio cover, $4,000
• 2394 Trails Lake Garden, Five Star Home Improvement, home addition, $46,200
• 2825 Silver Creek Lp., Shane Roark, patio addition, $1,000
• 2714 Hwy. 144, Hayden Construction, remodeling, $12,000
• 1921 Robin Road, Michael Gaddey, construct detached garage, $29,000
• 4755 Windstone Drive, Brian Combs, construct outbuilding, $23,000
• 5346 Hwy. 144, Harry and Judith Smith, construct detached garage, $10,000
• 3826 Little Bluestem Drive, Beck Eckstein, construct detached storage building, $8,000
• 10200 Hwy. 951, Thompson Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,881 square feet, $93,632
• 6541 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,953 square feet, $63,472
• 6615 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,893 square feet, $61,522
• 3897 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,937 square feet, $95,452
• 3810 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,198 square feet, $103,935
• 6619 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,893 square feet, $61,522
• 6611 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,893 square feet, $61,522
• 6607 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,893 square feet, $61,522
• 3250 Russell Road, Brittany McIntosh, single-family residence, 2,950 square feet, $95,878
• 528 Foust Ave., Robert Bryant, single-family residence, 1,456 square feet, $47,320
• 3896 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,109 square feet, $101,042
• 101 Frederica St., Steve Norton, finish construction
• 1550 E. 11th St., Kurtis Frederick, construct an office/warehouse, $350,000
• 738 Hwy. 279 S., Scott Haire Building & Remodeling, garage remodel, $10,000
• 4627 Ridge Road, Mason Lanham, interior remodeling
• 1631 Lee Court, Charles Jarboe, rebuild front porch, $9,000
• 5516 Skyline Drive, Aaron Jones, patio addition, $7,860
• 2516 Cherokee Drive S., Ethan Hagan, interior remodeling, $23,578
• 1105 Hwy. 279 N., Robert Fulkerson, construct detached garage, $17,000
• 127 W. 17th St., Joseph Hinton, construct detached garage, $25,000
• 2886 South Hampton Road, Mike Lewis Building, construct shed, $4,000
• 4811 Hunters Chase Court, Stephen Sangalli, construct in-ground pool, $79,000
• 1125 Lyddane Bridge Road, Maurice Pools & Spas, construct in-ground pool, $67,000
